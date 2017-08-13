Nicole Orchard

An Intro to Compilers

How to Speak to Computers, Pre-Siri

August 13, 2017

tl;dr: Learning new meanings for front-end and back-end.

A compiler is just a program that translates other programs. Traditional compilers translate source code into executable machine code that your computer understands. (Some compilers translate source code into another programming language. These compilers are called source-to-source translators or transpilers.) LLVM is a widely used compiler project, consisting of many modular compiler tools.

Traditional compiler design comprises three parts:

* LLVM IR is a low-level language that is similar to assembly. However, it abstracts away hardware-specific information.

Hello, Compiler 👋

Below is a simple C program that prints “Hello, Compiler!” to stdout. The C syntax is human-readable, but my computer wouldn’t know what to do with it. I’m going to walk through the three compilation phases to make this program machine-executable. 

// compile_me.c
// Wave to the compiler. The world can wait.

#include <stdio.h>

int main() {
  printf("Hello, Compiler!\n");
  return 0;
}

The Frontend

As I mentioned above, clang is LLVM’s frontend for the C family of languages. Clang consists of a C preprocessor, lexer, parser, semantic analyzer, and IR generator.

; llvm_ir.ll

@.str = private unnamed_addr constant [18 x i8] c"Hello, Compiler!\0A\00", align 1

define i32 @main() {
  %1 = alloca i32, align 4 ; <- memory allocated on the stack
  store i32 0, i32* %1, align 4
  %2 = call i32 (i8*, ...) @printf(i8* getelementptr inbounds ([18 x i8], [18 x i8]* @.str, i32 0, i32 0))
  ret i32 0
}

declare i32 @printf(i8*, ...)

The Optimizer

The job of the optimizer is to improve code efficiency based on its understanding of the program’s runtime behavior. The optimizer takes IR as input and produces improved IR as output. LLVM’s optimizer tool, opt, will optimize for processor speed with the flag -O2 (capital o, two) and for size with the flag -Os (capital o, s).

Take a look at the difference between the LLVM IR code our frontend generated above and the result of running:

opt -O2 -S llvm_ir.ll -o optimized.ll

The main function in optimized.ll

; optimized.ll

@str = private unnamed_addr constant [17 x i8] c"Hello, Compiler!\00"

define i32 @main() {
  %puts = tail call i32 @puts(i8* getelementptr inbounds ([17 x i8], [17 x i8]* @str, i64 0, i64 0))
  ret i32 0
}

declare i32 @puts(i8* nocapture readonly)

In the optimized version, main doesn’t allocate memory on the stack, since it doesn’t use any memory. The optimized code also calls puts instead of printf because none of printf’s formatting functionality was used.

Of course, the optimizer does more than just know when to use puts in lieu of printf. The optimizer also unrolls loops and inlines the results of simple calculations. Consider the program below, which adds two integers and prints the result.

// add.c
#include <stdio.h>

int main() {
  int a = 5, b = 10, c = a + b;
  printf("%i + %i = %i\n", a, b, c);
}

Here is the unoptimized LLVM IR:

@.str = private unnamed_addr constant [14 x i8] c"%i + %i = %i\0A\00", align 1

define i32 @main() {
  %1 = alloca i32, align 4 ; <- allocate stack space for var a
  %2 = alloca i32, align 4 ; <- allocate stack space for var b
  %3 = alloca i32, align 4 ; <- allocate stack space for var c
  store i32 5, i32* %1, align 4  ; <- store 5 at memory location %1
  store i32 10, i32* %2, align 4 ; <- store 10 at memory location %2
  %4 = load i32, i32* %1, align 4 ; <- load the value at memory address %1 into register %4
  %5 = load i32, i32* %2, align 4 ; <- load the value at memory address %2 into register %5
  %6 = add nsw i32 %4, %5 ; <- add the values in registers %4 and %5. put the result in register %6
  store i32 %6, i32* %3, align 4 ; <- put the value of register %6 into memory address %3
  %7 = load i32, i32* %1, align 4 ; <- load the value at memory address %1 into register %7
  %8 = load i32, i32* %2, align 4 ; <- load the value at memory address %2 into register %8
  %9 = load i32, i32* %3, align 4 ; <- load the value at memory address %3 into register %9
  %10 = call i32 (i8*, ...) @printf(i8* getelementptr inbounds ([14 x i8], [14 x i8]* @.str, i32 0, i32 0), i32 %7, i32 %8, i32 %9)
  ret i32 0
}

declare i32 @printf(i8*, ...)

Here is the optimized LLVM IR:

@.str = private unnamed_addr constant [14 x i8] c"%i + %i = %i\0A\00", align 1

define i32 @main() {
  %1 = tail call i32 (i8*, ...) @printf(i8* getelementptr inbounds ([14 x i8], [14 x i8]* @.str, i64 0, i64 0), i32 5, i32 10, i32 15)
  ret i32 0
}

declare i32 @printf(i8* nocapture readonly, ...)

Our optimized main function is essentially lines 17 and 18 of the unoptimized version, with the variable values inlined. opt calculated the addition because all of the variables were constant. Pretty cool, huh?

The Backend

LLVM’s backend tool is llc. It generates machine code from LLVM IR input in three phases:

Running this command will produce some machine code!

llc -o compiled-assembly.s optimized.ll

_main:
	pushq	%rbp
	movq	%rsp, %rbp
	leaq	L_str(%rip), %rdi
	callq	_puts
	xorl	%eax, %eax
	popq	%rbp
	retq
L_str:
	.asciz	"Hello, Compiler!"

This program is x86 assembly language, which is the human readable syntax for the language my computer speaks. Someone finally understands me 🙌

Resources

  1. Engineering a compiler
  2. Getting Started with LLVM Core Libraries